Gophers Make Top 10 List For Former Benilde Star OL Dajohn Yarborough

The Gophers have made a loaded top 10 schools list from 2027 three-star offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough, who transferred from Benilde-St. Margaret's (MN) to Basha (AZ) last summer for his final two seasons of high school football.

Minnesota offered Yarborough last May. His top 10, which he posted on social media on Tuesday, also includes Alabama, Florida State, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona State, UCLA, Kansas State, Cal, and UCF. Several other power-conference programs — including Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona — have offered him but did not make the cut.

Yarborough is listed at 6'5" and 330 pounds, though he says he's 6'6" and 340 in his Twitter/X bio. He plays offensive tackle but projects as an interior offensive lineman in college. IOL is his listed position on recruiting platforms.

247 Sports' composite rankings have Yarborough as a high three-star recruit and the No. 7 player in his class in the state of Arizona. If he were still in Minnesota, he'd be the No. 3 recruit in the class of 2027, behind Wayzata DL Eli Diane (who is committed to the Gophers) and Shakopee DL Nehemiah Ombati but ahead of Shakopee LB Blake Betton and Lakeville South OT Joseph Hamer.

A Minnesota native, Yarborough's recruitment took off last year after his sophomore season at Benilde. He eventually decided to transfer to Basha — a high school football power in Chandler, AZ — early last August. It was a move made with the goal of facing better competition and preparing himself for the college level. He's not the first big-time football recruit to leave a Minnesota high school and head to a different state for that same reason.

Former Benilde-St. Margaret's offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough | Credit: Dajohn Yarborough via X

Yarborough missed some time due to injury in his first season at Basha last fall, but he continued to thrive with his size and athleticism when he was on the field.

The Gophers' only 2027 commits thus far are Diane and California QB Furian Inferrera, but they've been busy on the recruiting trail lately. That process will only continue to heat up moving forward.

