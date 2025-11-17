Four Gophers football commits land in updated Rivals top 300

Gophers football has four of their 2026 commits ranked in the updated Rivals top 300 for the class.



—Indiana DE Aaden Aytch saw a huge jump into the top 200, now a 4⭐️

—They rank Roman Voss as the No. 3 player in the state, behind Pierce Petersohn and Howie Johnson. pic.twitter.com/nzdO8LYtpp