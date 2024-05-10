Gophers' 2025 high school recruiting class outlook
According to 247sports, the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 47 in the country. With only seven players committed compared to 20 last cycle, P.J. Fleck and his staff are far from done.
Current verbal commitments
- Jackson Kollock QB, Laguna Beach, California
- Emmanuel Karmo LB, Robbinsdale, Minnesota
- Torin Pettaway DL, Middleton, Wisconsin
- Cross Nimmo TE, Mentor, Ohio
-
Enoch Atewogbola DE, Avion, Indiana
- Cameron Begalle WR, Andover, Minnesota
- Zachry Harden CB, Covington, Georgia
The Gophers' current class of commitments is headlined by the No. 1 overall player in the state Emmanuel Karmo, who chose Minnesota over top offers from dozens of big-time programs and 4-star QB Jackson Kollock who has all of the tools to be a special player.
Talented defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped from his hometown Badgers to the Gophers and Andover, Minn. wide receiver Cameron Begalle opted to stay home after leading the state in receiving yards last season as a junior.
Players scheduled to visit
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers' recruiting staff have two weeks in the late spring, early summer where they host prospective high school prospects at an event they call "Summer Splash." This year the event will begin the weekend of June 8 and run through the weekend of June 15.
It is hard to keep track of every single recruit, but I know of at least 19 uncommitted players that are expected to be on campus for the event. Since Fleck took over the program this has been one of the busiest recruiting times of the year and I expect this cycle to be no different.
- Mark Handy OT, Albuquerque, NM
- Keon Young S, Lakeland, FL
- Donovan Starr CB, Brentwood, TN
- Shawn Hammerbeck DL, Winner, SD
- Kentrell Rinehart RB, Columbus, OH
- Jayden Loftin LB, Somerville, NJ
- Derry Norris DL, Port Orange, FL
- Coleman Patton S, Del Valle, TX
- Abu Tarawallie DL, Osseo, MN
- Jace Clarizo RB, East Lansing, MI
- Michael O'Connell OT, Glen Ellyn, IL
- Micah Rice S, Cincinnati, OH
- Trey Boyd OL, Shakopee, MN
- Wilnerson Telemaque DL, Opa Locka, FL
- Justin DeVaughn WR, Pikesville, MD
- Adrian Holley DE, Michigan City, IN
- Jayquan Stubbs ATH, Cleveland Heights, OH
- Alhassan Iddrissu DE, Modesto, CA
- Kobby Sakyi-Prah DE, Roswell, GA
All of these players are likely taking mutiple visits at or around the same time to other schools, so it is hard to keep track of where they all stand when it comes to the Gophers recruiting them.
Some notable names include top-250 four-star safety Keon Young, top-200 four-star defensive end
Alhassan Iddrissu and top in-state players Trey Boyd and Abu Tarawallie. Landing any of these four players would make the second and third weekends in June a huge success for the Gophers.
High school recruiting is a much different ball game than it was even five years ago. With the transfer portal, NIL and the ever-changing conference landscape, recruiting is a skill that is not as valuable as it once was. Ultimately, college programs need to acquire as much talent as possible and the high school route is still a valuable pathway.