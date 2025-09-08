Gophers' 2026 class check-in: Ryan Estrada, Roman Voss continue to impress
The 2025 high school football season is in full swing. Minnesota recently had one of its 2026 recruits, Daniel McMorris, decommit from the program, but there are still 23 players verbally committed to their class. Let's take a look at some of the top performers through a few weeks of the season.
Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, Texas)
47-12 W @ Austin High School
- 8 carries, 163 yards, 2 TDs
- 2 receptions, 16 yards
Estrada is one of the highest-ranked running back recruits to ever commit to Minnesota. He continues to live up to his four-star billing with nearly 200 yards from scrimmage in Week 2.
Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, Minnesota)
53-21 win vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome
- (Halftime stats):
- 4 carries for 104 yards, 2 TDs
- 8 of 10 passing for 202 yards
- 1 reception for 37 yards
Voss will probably not be playing four quarters in many regular season games this season, but he continues to put up ridiculous stats. He reportedly had more than 300 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns in just the first half in Week 2.
Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
Through four weeks, Meza has 19 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked outside the top 1,000 on the latest 247Sports Composite, but that ranking will increase if he keeps performing at this level.
Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
Much like Voss, Lansu might not play deep into the second half early this season. He led Downers Grove High School to a quick three touchdown lead in Week 2 and then he was quickly replaced.
Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, Arizona)
Blassingame is one of three wide receivers committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class, and he has gotten off to a solid start to his senior season with 10 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown through two weeks.
**Note: Not every school at the high school level records its stats for every game, so these are just some of the top performers early this season.