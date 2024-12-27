Gophers among 12 schools 4-star 2026 cornerback is deciding between
It's never too early to talk about 2026 recruiting and the Gophers are in the mix for one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Nashville, Tennessee cornerback Justin Hopkins included Minnesota in his top-12 schools earlier this week.
Hopkins is ranked as the 266th-best player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. Minnesota is after the Elsworth High School star alongside Vanderbilt, Iowa, Missouri, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Auburn, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.
Minnesota offered Hopkins on May 30, but he has not yet been on campus. Among his final schools, he's unofficially visited Ole Miss, Tennessee, Missouri and Georgia Tech, but there is still a long way to go in the 2026 cycle.
The Gophers currently have four players committed to their 2026 class, and adding a player like Hopkins would be big boost. At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 18 cornerback in the country and the No. 9 player in Tennessee.
Minnesota is probably on the outside looking in when it comes to Hopkins' recruitment, but the fact that they're even in the mix makes it worth keeping an eye on.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).