Gophers baseball adds NDSU veteran from portal, Berkland heads to Notre Dame
Gophers baseball has been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, with three of their top players heading elsewhere. They finally got some positive news over the weekend when North Dakota State infielder Davis Hamilton announced that he will transfer to Minnesota.
Hailing from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Hamilton played three seasons and more than 140 games for the Bison. Last season, he slashed .314 at the plate with 5 home runs and 42 RBIs. He played well against the Gophers with four hits in eight total at-bats. He has one year of eligibility remaining and should step in and play a big role in 2026.
Minnesota's leader in at-bats, hits and RBIs from last season, Drew Berkland, reportedly committed to Notre Dame on Saturday. He was arguably the Gophers' most effective bat last season, hitting .293 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. The former Wayzata High School star will now play for the Fighting Irish next season.
Ty McDevitt had an up and down first season as Minnesota's head coach, with a 24-28 record. He and the Gophers staff will look to continue building around a talented young nucleus heading into 2026.