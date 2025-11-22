Gophers commit Roman Voss caps off prep career with second straight state title
Jackson Country Central (JCC) High School star Roman Voss capped off his legendary prep career on Friday with a dominant performance in the Huskies' second straight AA State Championship victory.
Voss has been verbally committed to play college football for his hometown Gophers as a tight end since June 23, but he's a QB at the high school level. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he leaned on his physicality on Friday with 38 carries for a career-high 252 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
He added 80 passing yards in a 20-15 win over Goodhue High School. He began his varsity career in eighth grade, and he ends his legendary career with back-to-back state titles and a dozen JCC school records. The next accolade he could add to his trophy case is Minnesota Mr. Football, which will be awarded next month on December 7, and Voss is one of 10 finalists.
Early national signing day is less than two weeks away, and Voss is one of the top players expected to sign in Minnesota's 2026 class. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he's one of five four-star recruits in their class. He's ranked as the 332nd-best player in the country, and the No. 3 player in Minnesota.