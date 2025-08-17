Gophers commit shines in opener, draws offer from Deion Sanders’ Colorado
High school football season has already kicked off in Utah, and 2026 Gophers wide receiver commit Kai Meza has begun his senior season with a bang.
Meza's Corner Canyon High School Chargers blanked Bingham High School 45-0 on Friday. He finished with six catches for 145 yards and one touchdown, which was 97 yards long.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Meza has a ton of production in his high school career with 131 catches for 2,585 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns before this season, so his Week 1 performance shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
Standing at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Meza has been verbally committed to Minnesota since April 12 after his unofficial visit. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,105th-best player in the country, the 165th-best wide receiver and the 13th-best player in Utah. If he keeps producing like he did on Friday, those rankings could go up. Deion Sanders and Colorado are already taking notice.
"All Glory to God!!! After a great conversation with @Coach_Shadd I'm blessed to receive my (16th) offer, this time from @CUBuffsFootball," he posted to X on Saturday.
Meza holds other top offers from programs such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Boise State and now the Buffaloes. The Gophers also have wide receivers Hayden Moore and Rico Blassingame verbally committed to their 2026 class, but they might have some recruiting competition to keep Meza pledged to the program.