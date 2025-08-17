Gophers commit shines in opener, draws offer from Deion Sanders’ Colorado

All Glory to God!!! After a great conversation with @Coach_Shadd I'm blessed to receive my (16th) offer, this time from @CUBuffsFootball @KjarEric @DeionSanders @BlairAngulo @RossApoWR_EZ @BrandonHuffman@adamgorney @CoachBriscoeWR @raw7v7 @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/2nUmXOqlSx