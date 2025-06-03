Gophers commitments considered among biggest of the weekend
The Gophers football team made two of the biggest recruiting splashes of the weekend, according to Rivals.
Adam Gorney, the national director for the recruiting service, listed Gophers commits Mataalii Benjamin and Daniel McMorris as two of the top-10 biggest commitments from the opening recruiting weekend in June. Coach P.J. Fleck and Minnesota were truly making some splashes in their first "Summer Splash" weekend of the summer recruiting window.
Benjamin and McMorris are both offensive tackles in the 2026 recruiting class. Benjamin is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Lehi, Utah, native is listed at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and is the No. 9-ranked player in Utah and the No. 45-ranked offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports. Benjamin also fielded offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, NC State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State, according to 247Sports.
McMorris is also dubbed a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. The Norman, Okla., native is listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds and is the No. 7-ranked player in Oklahoma and the No. 29-ranked offensive tackle nationally, according to 247Sports. In addition to the offer from the U, he also had scholarship offers from Oregon State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Georgia State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, New Mexico, Northwestern, Sacramento State, Sam Houston, Stanford, Texas Tech, Tulsa, USF, Utah State, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State and Wisconsin, per 247Sports.
It's clear the Gophers got some big recruits this weekend — both in stature and ability.