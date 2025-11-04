Gophers football offers highly-touted Shakopee defensive lineman after visit
Shakopee defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati has been accumulating scholarship offers as the No. 2-ranked Minnesota high school prospect in the class of 2027. He finally announced an offer from the in-state Gophers on Tuesday following a visit.
"I am extremely grateful and blessed to announce that I have received an offer from @GopherFootball
!!! #agtg✝️ #SkiUMah #RowTheBoat," he posted on X.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Listed at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, Ombati is a four-star recruit and the 331st-ranked player in the country, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. Minnesota is his eighth Division I offer, joining Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State, North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota State.
Ombati is amid an impressive junior season with the Sabres. He has 70 total tackles, six TFLs and two forced fumbles, according to MN Football Hub. His teammate Blake Betton is a standout linebacker in the 2027 class, who is also being heavily pursued by Minnesota, among other top Big Ten programs.
The Gophers currently have the state's No. 1 player, Eli Diane from Wayzata High School, verbally committed to their 2027 class, along with standout Mater Dei quarterback Furian Inferrera. Ombati now becomes one of the most interesting prospects to monitor as the 2027 cycle begins to heat up.