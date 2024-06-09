Gophers football receives another pair of commitments to 2025 class
The Gophers football team received another pair of commitments to its 2025 class on Sunday.
Bradley Martino, a four-star athlete from Naples, Fla., and Nick Spense, a three-star offensive tackle from Peoria, Ariz., both announced their commitments to the U on social media Sunday morning.
Martino's commitment comes following a visit to the U on Saturday. Martino at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds is a two-way player at Golden Gate High School, seeing snaps at receiver and defensive back. He's a four-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite, and the No. 56-ranked recruit in Florida's 2025 class.
"I'd really like to give a special thanks Coach Fleck and the entire Minnesota coaching staff for making me feel welcomed. All the support and guidance you have provided me throughout my recruitment process has been phenomenal," Martino said in a social media post. With that being said, after an awesome weekend I am committing to the University of Minnesota! ROW THE BOAT!"
Martino also fielded offers from Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Bethune-Cookman, East Carolina, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Toledo and UAB.
Spense also announced his commitment following a visit Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle is a three-star recruit and the No. 10-ranked recruit in Arizona's 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He's the No. 76-ranked offensive tackle in the nation.
Spense also held offers from Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona and San Diego State.
"Proud to announce my commitment to Minnesota!" Spense posted on social media.