Gophers football targeting highly-touted JUCO linebacker
The Gophers seem to be targeting another junior college prospect on the recruiting trail. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Taylor Schaefer announced that he received an offer from Minnesota.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Minnesota!" Schafer posted on X on Friday.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Schaefer is a native of Wisconsin. He played prep football at Southern Door High School. He opted to go the JUCO route as a member of the 2023 high school recruiting class, and he landed a Iowa Central C.C., which is one of the top programs in the country. He had 49 total tackles, five TFLs and two sacks in 2024. His accension has continued this season with 90 total tackles, 10 TFLs, five sacks and one interception in only nine games.
The latest 247Sports Composite views him as the 40th-ranked JUCO player in the country and the No. 3 linebacker. He has notable Power Conference offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa State, Purdue and Nebraska. He currently has an official visit scheduled with the Razorbacks for November 29.
Minnesota has added JUCO commitments from wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr., defensive back Michael Graham Jr. and defensive lineman KJ Henson earlier this month, all of whom play for Hutchinson C.C. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff seem keen on adding more talent from the JUCO path, and Schaefer is quickly becoming a hot commodity on that market.
Veteran Gophers linebackers Devon Williams and Derik LeCaptain, along with Oklahoma State transfer Jeff Roberson are all out of eligibility after the 2025-26 season, so Minnesota could look to add some more veteran depth to the position in 2026. Schaefer now becomes a player to keep an eye on.