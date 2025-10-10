Gophers' four-star commit Roman Voss shines in front of P.J. Fleck
Jackson Country Central (JCC) High School star QB Roman Voss added to his tremendous senior campaign on Thursday with another huge performance, but this time it was in front of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and tight ends coach Eric Koehler.
Minnesota is recruiting Voss as a tight end, but he plays quarterback for the Huskies. He led JCC to a 44-13 win over Luverne High School on Thursday night, and he finished with 188 rushing yards, 123 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
Voss is building a case to be strongly considered for the annual Minnesota Mr. Football award at the end of the year, as video-game-like performances have essentially become a weekly occurrence at this point.
JCC is now 7-0 before next week's regular season finale at Windom on Wednesday night. The Huskies are viewed as the top Class AA team in Minnesota.
Thursday's game was played in Luverne, Minnesota, which raises the question: how did Fleck and Koehler travel to the game? Luverne is roughly a 3.5-hour drive from Minneapolis, and the game kicked off at 7 p.m. CT. The Gophers are currently in preparation for their Homecoming game against Purdue on Saturday, and that's a lot of travel to make.
KSTP's Chris Long hypothesized a potential flight to Luverne Municipal Airport, but only one non-blocked tail number landed in Luverne all day today, according to Long, and it's hard to believe that was Fleck.
There are plenty of different options Fleck and Koehler could've taken. A flight to Sioux Falls, S.D., and then a 30-minute drive to Luverene, or even a helicopter route from MSP, could've flown under the radar.
Ultimately, it's clear Minnesota views Voss as a major priority. The 2026 four-star recruit is one of the highest-ranked prospects to even verbally commit to the Gophers. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 288th-best player in the country and the No. 1 player in Minnesota. He chose to stay home over an offer from Alabama, and the Gophers want to keep it that way.
Whether Fleck and Koehler flew or made the 3.5-drive, we don't know for certain. But we do know Voss is one of the best high school football players in the country, and the coaching staff wants to make sure he's wearing a Gophers uniform next fall.