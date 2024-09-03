Recruiting report: QB commits continue to shine; another future star RB?
High school football season is in full swing with some schools already having played two games. The Gophers currently have 23 players verbally committed to their 2025 recruiting class and four committed in the class of 2026, so how are they faring under the Friday night lights?
Jackson Kollock (2025), QB, Laguna Beach, California
Kollock is a four-star recruit and he's been performing at a high level to begin his senior season. After a six-touchdown performance to open the season, he had nearly 200 total yards and one touchdown in Week 2. With 74 rushing yards, he led his team to a 21-9 win over Santa Monica High School and Division I prospect QB Wyatt Brown.
Shane Marshall (2025), RB, Irwin County, Georgia
It seems as if Minnesota got in early on the Marshall sweepstakes. Last week he had 17 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns. According to On3, his hometown Bulldogs are becoming "a major contender," so the Gophers will need to work hard to keep him committed.
Emmanuel Karmo (2025), LB, Robbinsdale Cooper, Minnesota
The No. 1 player in Minnesota opened his senior season on Friday with a 27-21 win over Park Center High School. Karmo plays both ways and finished with five touches for 69 total yards and one receiving touchdown. Defensively, he had three total tackles, according to MNFootballHub.
Owen Lansu (2026), QB, Downers Grove North, Illinois
Lansu still has two seasons of prep football before beginning his college career, but he kicked off 2024 with a bang. Downers Grove North High School won its season opener 42-0 and Lansu completed 15-of-21 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in only one half of play.
Etan Stendel (2025), LB, Caledonia, Minnesota
Minnesota is recruiting Stendel as a linebacker, but he plays all over the field for Caledonia. Starting under center he had a great performance in Week 1, finishing 8 of 14 through the air for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He added seven total tackles on defense in a 28-0 win over Rochester Lourdes.
Daniel Jackson (2025), K, Alexandria, Minnesota
Alexandria High School kicked off its 2024 campaign with a bang as Jackson hit a 54-yard field goal against Chaska, tying the second-longest made kick in MSHSL history. Climax-Fisher's Fabian Klienschumacher hit a 57-yarder in 2003.