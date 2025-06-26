All Gophers

Gophers recruiting thoughts: Roman Voss vs. Pierce Petersohn

Two of Minnesota high school football's top players have verbally committed to their college choices.

Tony Liebert

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Rhode Island Rams at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Rhode Island Rams at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a busy recruiting week for Minnesota high school football. Two of the state's top players in the class of 2026 have made their verbal commitments; Roman Voss is staying home to play for Minnesota and Pierce Petersohn is heading east to Penn State, so what does it mean for the Gophers?

Voss and Petersohn are two very similar athletes and football players.

Player

Roman Voss

Pierce Petersohn

Size

6-foot-4, 225 pounds

6-foot-5, 195 pounds

High School position

QB/LB/WR

QB/LB/S

Projected college position

TE

TE/LB

High School enrollment size (via U.S. News & World)

331 (Jackson County Central)

320 (Triton)

Other HS sports played

basketball

basketball/track & field

Current 247Sports Composite Ranking

207 (4-star)

342 (4-star)

Both athletes play quarterback for their small-town Minnesota high schools, and they were getting recruited to play a different position at the college level. This has routinely happened across the country with small school high school QBs playing a different position in college, but there are a lot of similarities between Voss and Petersohn in the same high school graduating class.

Voss is currently a more highly-touted prospect on every major recruiting service, and he made his commitment on Monday to Minnesota over Alabama. Petersohn made his commitment on Wednesday to Penn State over Minnesota.

The Gophers were originally recruiting Petersohn as a linebacker and then leaned into a pitch of him possibly playing both ways. Penn State was exclusively recruiting him as a tight end. Multiple sources have told Gophers on SI that this was a significant piece in his final decision.

It's also fair to wonder how much Voss's commitment impacted Petersohn's. There are only 11 players on the field at once, and it's a hard sell to double up on two players in the same recruiting class who have a very similar college outlook.

Related: The next Tyler Warren? What makes Roman Voss a special talent?

Was this entirely Minnesota prioritizing Voss over Petersohn? No, but it's entirely fair to assume it had a large impact on the final outcome. Penn State prioritized Petersohn as a tight end, and he clearly wanted to play that position at the next level.

Minnesota still currently has a tremendous 2026 recruiting class. Adding a four-star like Petersohn would've made things even better, but you can't sign them all. It's hard to ignore that Voss and Petersohn will likely be heavily compared to each other throughout their college careers.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting