Gophers see second decommit in 24 hours as JUCO recruit backs off pledge
Hutchinson Community College defensive back Michael Graham Jr. decommitted from the Gophers on Tuesday, only 18 days after verbally committing to the school on November 9.
"After a thoughtful conversation with my family I will be de-committing for the University of Minnesota. I like to thank all the coaches and staff there, and I appreciate them for believing in me and giving me a opportunity," he posted on X on Tuesday night.
Graham was the first of three players from Hutchinson C.C. to originally commit to Minnesota earlier this month, but he now joins wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr. as the second to back off their pledge this week. Defensive lineman KJ Henson remains committed to the program, as of Wednesday morning.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Graham played high school football at Westmoore in Oklahoma City before going the junior college (JUCO) route. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024, and held offers from Houston, Tulsa and Central Oklahoma before joining Kansas powerhouse Hutchinson C.C.
He is a sophomore this season with the Blue Dragons, and he has played 10 total games. Graham has compiled 31 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, one sack and six interceptions. He picked up notable offers from Michigan State, Kansas State and West Virginia, among others, before originally settling on Minnesota. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 31st-overall player in the class, and the No. 1 safety.
Salley quickly flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Kansas State on Tuesday, and Graham also holds an offer from the Wildcats. It will be interesting to monitor whether Chris Kleinman and his staff are able to flip another former Gophers commit before early national signing day next week.
There could be a lot of reasons of Graham and Salley to decommit from Minnesota, and it's no reason to panic. The Gophers' 2026 recruiting class could still be among the best in modern program history.