Minnesota has one of its highest-ranked recruits ever committed to its 2027 class
Defensive lineman Eli Diane still has two years of prep football to play for Wayzata High School, but he could wind up being one of the most highly-touted players to ever wear a Gophers uniform.
Diane verbally committed to Minnesota on April 12. In the time since, he continues to skyrocket up 2027 recruiting rankings. On3 released its updated list on Tuesday, and Diane went from the 118th-ranked recruit in the country to the 84th.
According to the latest 247Sports Composite, Diane is the 86th-ranked player in the country, which would make him the third-highest-ranked high school recruit to ever sign with Minnesota in the internet era. Former Minneapolis Washburn running back Jeff Jones in 2014 and Koi Perich in 2024 are the only two players who earned a higher ranking.
There are roughly 17 months until Early National Signing Day for the 2027 class, so there's a long road ahead for Diane's recruitment. Listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he's everything you want from an elite defensive line prospect.
Related: Gophers schedule official visit with No. 1 DT in Michigan, the self-proclaimed 'Boogeyman'
With two seasons of his high school career remaining, it's about as likely that he falls down recruiting rankings as he could continue to rise, but he has a chance to be one of the most talented players to ever sign with Minnesota. It's a big win for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers' staff to get him verbally committed to the program so early, but the real win will be getting him to sign on the dotted line.
He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado State and Rutgers, but with such a high ranking, it's almost a guarantee that bigger and better schools will come calling at some point.