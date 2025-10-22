Is Minnesota looking to flip another player in the 2026 high school recruiting class?
The Gophers hosted 2026 Kingsland, Georgia, defensive back David Coleman Jr. on an official visit during last week's game against Nebraska, but he has been verbally committed to East Carolina since June 21.
"I had a great Ov/ game day at Minnesota this weekend," Coleman posted to X on Sunday.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, Coleman is having a standout senior season at Camden County High School with 27 total tackles, seven PBUs and two interceptions in eight total games. He also has 23 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver.
The latest 247Sports Composite ranks Coleman as a three-star recruit and the 845th-best player in the class of 2026, which is the second-highest-ranked commit in East Carolina's class.
The Gophers remain active in the 2026 cycle. They recently flipped North Dakota tight end commit George Rohl and linebacker Charlie Jilek, who was previously committed to UCF. They already have safeties Jordan Lampkins, Trason Richardson and Lamont Hamilton verbally committed. Cornerbacks Justin Hopkins and Chance Payne round out the defensive backs currently in the class. Coleman has the versatility to play both positions, but he would likely be a cornerback for Minnesota.
If Coleman changes his mind and flips his decision to Minnesota, he would tie Lampkins as the 11th-highest-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 25-player class according to the latest 247Sports Composite rankings.
There will still be a lot of twists and turns ahead of early National Signing Day in early December. Coleman also holds other top offers from Florida State, LSU and Georgia Tech. He will be a name Gophers fans should keep an eye on as they put their finishing touches on the 2026 cycle.