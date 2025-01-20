Recruitment heating up between Gophers and No. 1 player in Iowa
Highly-touted 2026 four-star recruit Jadyn McGregory was on University of Minnesota's campus for an official visit on Sunday, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns.
Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, McGregory is a talented two-way star and listed as an athlete (ATH) on most recruiting services. Listed at 6-foot-2, 182 pounds. he will likely be recruited as a safety, but he also plays wide receiver at Valley High School.
He was a first-team All-State selection as a junior, allowing only two catches all season. He had 20 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions.
Head coach P.J. Fleck and new defensive coordinator and safeties coach Danny Collins visited McGregory earlier this month in Des Moines at Valley High School, and he returned the favor and took and unofficial visit with the Gophers over the weekend. It was his second time on campus after visiting on Oct. 5 during Minnesota's upset win over USC.
According to 247Sports' composite ratings, he is the No. 217 recruit in the country, the No. 15 ATH and the No. 1 player in Iowa. He holds notable top offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan among a laundry list of other elite programs.
Minnesota was his second Division I offer on July 29, 2023, and Tennessee is the only other school that he has unofficially visited.
Between Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden, Tyler Nubin, Koi Perich and Kerry Brown, Minnesota has a long list of evidence of being able to develop elite-level safety talent.
McGregory is projected by most to play that position at the next level, so Collins and Fleck have quite the tool to use in his recruitment. It's still fairly early in the 2026 cycle, but there seems to be some real mutual interest between McGregory and the Gophers.
