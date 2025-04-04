Report: St. Thomas' second-leading scorer enters the transfer portal
Former East Ridge High School star Kendall Blue became the latest Minnesota native to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. After averaging 12.3 points per game in 2024-25, he will be looking for a new program for his final collegiate season.
In the modern college basketball world, Blue is the perfect example of a player who developed at a lower level before looking for a bigger opportunity to prove himself. He chose to stay home and play for the Tommies coming out of high school in the class of 2022, picking St. Thomas over top offers from Marquette, George Washington and Appalachian State.
St. Thomas immediately gave him an opportunity and he started 22 games as a true freshman. His scoring increased from 7.4 to 10.6 and most recently 12.3 points per game as a junior. The 6-foot-6 guard was their second-leading scorer on efficient 51.0/41.7/73.1 shooting splits. He performed well against high-major competition, scoring 18 against Oklahoma State and 11 against Arizona State.
Blue looks primed for a jump into a high-major conference after developing in the Summit League. The question now becomes, would he consider remaining in-state and playing for the Gophers?
He's an efficient shooter with a willingness to defend. He seems like a player any Big Ten team would consider, and more importantly he seems like he could fit seamlessly into Niko Medved's system as a potential sixth man off the bench or starter when needed.
With his Minnesota ties, Blue is a player worth keeping an eye on.