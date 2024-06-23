Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire III decommits from Gophers
Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire III is decommitting from the Gophers football team's 2025 recruiting class, he announced on social media on Sunday.
McGuire's decommitment comes just two weeks following his commitment to the U on June 9 following a visit with the program over a "Summer Splash" recruiting weekend.
"I want to express my gratitude for Coach Fleck and the entire Minnesota Coaching Staff for their amazing support of my family and me," McGuire posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I am incredibly blessed and deeply appreciative of the opportunity to be able to play at the next level.
"After a great talk with my family and coaches, we have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Minnesota and reopen my recruitment up. I will always have love for the University of Minnesota, I just feel like this is the best thing for me. Thank you all for everything!"
McGuire is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman from Midlothian, Texas. He's a three-star prospect out of Midlothian High School and is the No. 82-ranked prospect in Texas' 2025 recruiting class and the No. 26-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally, according to 247Sports.
Since his commitment to the U on June 9, McGuire has taken visits to Texas A&M, Arkansas and Texas Tech, receiving a new offer from Arkansas, per 247Sports.
McGuire also fields offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, North Texas, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV and UTEP.
The Gophers now have 22 remaining hard commitments to their 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 24 in the nation, according to 247Sports.