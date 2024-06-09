Keeping track of Gophers' commitments from 'Summer Splash' weekend
The Gophers football team hosted the first of two consecutive "Summer Splash" recruiting weekends on Saturday, and the commitments have been rolling in on Sunday for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers.
The Gophers have received six commitments so far Sunday for their 2025 class, headlined by four-star athlete Bradley Martino, a wide receiver and defensive back.
The U has also received commitments from three-star offensive tackle Nick Spense, three-star defensive back Naiim Parrish, three-star linebacker Nathan Cleveland, three-star offensive lineman Nelson McGuire and three-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky.
Stascausky, the latest commitment, is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle out of Central Catholic High School in Portland. He's the fifth-ranked recruit in Oregon's 2025 class, and he also fielded offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, California, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV and Washington State.
McGuire is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman out of Midlothian High School in Midlothian, Texas. McGuire is the No. 77-ranked recruit in Texas' 2025 class and the No. 25-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.
McGuire also fielded offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana, North Texas, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, UNLV, Tulsa and UTEP.
Earlier Sunday, the Gophers received commitments from Martino, a four-star receiver out of Golden Gate High School in Naples, Fla., who's the No. 56-ranked recruit in Florida's 2025 class, and Spense, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle and the No. 10-ranked recruit in Arizona's 2025 class.
Then they received another pair of commitments from Parrish, the No. 19-ranked recruit in New Jersey's 2025 class, and Cleveland, the No. 36-ranked recruit in Illinois' 2025 class.
The Gophers now have 18 hard commitments to their 2025 class.