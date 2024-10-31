Three-star 2025 wing Jacob Ross commits to Gophers basketball
Three-star 2025 wing Jacob Ross has committed to Minnesota, according to On3 Recruits. Ross, who plays for SoCal Academy in the Los Angeles area, is a 6'5", 170-pound recruit who also had offers from Kansas State, VCU, and Old Dominion, among others.
Ross is a top-200 player in the country in his class, according to 247Sports, with a 0.91 composite grade. He's the second 2025 commit for Ben Johnson, joining three-star Philadelphia wing Kai Shinholster, who committed in early September. At the moment, that gives the Gophers the eighth-ranked recruiting class out of 18 Big Ten teams for 2025.
After coming to Minnesota on an official visit last weekend, Ross has decided to commit.
“When I went on my visit the people I met and the campus just felt right," he told On3's Joe Tipton. "I trust Coach Johnson and his coaching staff because you can tell there is a genuine care about their players on and off the court.”
Ross is a Virginia native whose older brother Jayden plays at UConn. He's an athletic scorer and defender at the wing spot.
“I would describe my game as a Swiss Army knife," he told On3. "Someone who’s going to be a dog and someone who’s going to do who it takes to win."