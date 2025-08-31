Top-ranked Minnesota recruit Roman Voss shines to begin high school season
The 2025 high school football season is underway for the majority of the country. The Gophers' 2026 class currently projects as one of the best in program history, so let's take some notable performances from their committed recruits.
Disclaimer: For the sake of this exercise, high school statistics are not available for every player and every school; therefore, these are just some of the top performers from the season so far.
Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, Minnesota)
61-25 W @ Maple River High School
- 6 of 7, 126 passing yards
- 12 carries
- 169 rushing yards
- 2 rushing TDs
- 1 two-point conversion
Voss is being recruited at tight end, but he plays quarterback at Jackson County Central High School. He had a great start to his senior season with an all-around dominant performance.
Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, Texas)
27-12 W @ Andress High School
- 20 carries
- 122 rushing yards
- 1 TD
Estrada ran for more than 2,400 yards last season as a junior, and his senior campaign has gotten off to a great start with a 122-yard performance in Week 1.
Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, Arizona)
37-0 W @ Mountain View High School
- 8 total tackles
- 3.5 TFLs
- 1.5 sacks
Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, Florida)
- 6 receptions
- 80 yards
- 1 touchdown
- 2 carries, 5 yards
Moore has played two games so far this season for Newberry High School, but stats are only available for one. He had six receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.
Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, Arizona)
41-0 W vs. Agua Fria High School
- 5 receptions
- 61 yards
- 1 touchdown
Kai Meza, WR (Draper, Utah)
3 games
- 13 receptions
- 246 yards
- 1 touchdown
Utah started their high school season early, and Meza has already played three games. He has gotten out to a productive start with 13 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown.