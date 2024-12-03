Where the Gophers recruiting class ranks ahead of the early signing period
College football's early signing period is Wednesday through Friday this week and the Minnesota Golden Gophers could be busy getting signatures as they have 22 recruits verbally committed in the class of 2025.
Ahead of the signing period officially opening, Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class is ranked 44th in the nation by 247Sports. Competing recruiting services On3 and Rivals rank the Gophers 49th and 42nd, respectively.
Using the 247Sports rankings, the Gophers have two incoming four-star recruits, 19 three-star prospect and one unrated commit. Here they are.
Position, Name
Location
Rating
Signed?
Edge, Emmanuel Karmo
Minneapolis, MN
4-star
QB, Jackson Kollock
Laguna Beach, CA
3-star
DL, Jayquan Stubbs
Cleveland Heights, OH
3-star
LB, Ethan Stendel
Caledonia, MN
3-star
RB, Shane Marshall
Ocilla, GA
3-star
WR, Bradley Martino
Naples, FL
3-star
CB, Naiim Parrish
Oradell, NJ
3-star
Edge, Enoch Atewogbola
Avon, IN
3-star
DL, Abu Tarawallie
Osseo, MN
3-star
OL, Mark Handy
Albuquerque, NM
3-star
S, Grant Grayton
Olney, MD
3-star
OL, Nick Spence
Peoria, AZ
3-star
OT, Kaveon Lee
Plainfield, IL
3-star
CB, Zachry Harden
Covington, GA
3-star
WR, Legend Lyons
Covina, CA
3-star
OT, Daniel Shipp
Corona, CA
3-star
LB, Nathan Cleveland
River Grove, IL
3-star
Edge, Rhett Hlavacka
Fond Du Lac, WI
3-star
DL, Colin Hansen
Byron, MN
3-star
RB, Grant Washington
Cleveland, OH
3-star
P, Luke Ryerse
St. Paul, MN
3-star
K, Daniel Jackson
Alexandria, MN
Unrated
The signing period can be wild with some recruits putting pen to paper while others have a change of mind and reopen recruiting or flat out signing with another program.
Remember, this is only the early signing period. National Signing Day isn't until Feb. 5, 2025, so it would be wise to anticipate plenty of moving and shaking over the next couple of months.