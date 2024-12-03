All Gophers

Where the Gophers recruiting class ranks ahead of the early signing period

Minnesota has a consensus top-50 recruiting class in 2025.

Joe Nelson

First Baptist Academy Lions receiver Bradley Martino (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Port Charlotte Pirates at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
First Baptist Academy Lions receiver Bradley Martino (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Port Charlotte Pirates at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
College football's early signing period is Wednesday through Friday this week and the Minnesota Golden Gophers could be busy getting signatures as they have 22 recruits verbally committed in the class of 2025.

Ahead of the signing period officially opening, Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class is ranked 44th in the nation by 247Sports. Competing recruiting services On3 and Rivals rank the Gophers 49th and 42nd, respectively.

Using the 247Sports rankings, the Gophers have two incoming four-star recruits, 19 three-star prospect and one unrated commit. Here they are.

Position, Name

Location

Rating

Signed?

Edge, Emmanuel Karmo

Minneapolis, MN

4-star

QB, Jackson Kollock

Laguna Beach, CA

3-star

DL, Jayquan Stubbs

Cleveland Heights, OH

3-star

LB, Ethan Stendel

Caledonia, MN

3-star

RB, Shane Marshall

Ocilla, GA

3-star

WR, Bradley Martino

Naples, FL

3-star

CB, Naiim Parrish

Oradell, NJ

3-star

Edge, Enoch Atewogbola

Avon, IN

3-star

DL, Abu Tarawallie

Osseo, MN

3-star

OL, Mark Handy

Albuquerque, NM

3-star

S, Grant Grayton

Olney, MD

3-star

OL, Nick Spence

Peoria, AZ

3-star

OT, Kaveon Lee

Plainfield, IL

3-star

CB, Zachry Harden

Covington, GA

3-star

WR, Legend Lyons

Covina, CA

3-star

OT, Daniel Shipp

Corona, CA

3-star

LB, Nathan Cleveland

River Grove, IL

3-star

Edge, Rhett Hlavacka

Fond Du Lac, WI

3-star

DL, Colin Hansen

Byron, MN

3-star

RB, Grant Washington

Cleveland, OH

3-star

P, Luke Ryerse

St. Paul, MN

3-star

K, Daniel Jackson

Alexandria, MN

Unrated

The signing period can be wild with some recruits putting pen to paper while others have a change of mind and reopen recruiting or flat out signing with another program.

Remember, this is only the early signing period. National Signing Day isn't until Feb. 5, 2025, so it would be wise to anticipate plenty of moving and shaking over the next couple of months.

