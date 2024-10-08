Future champ? Gophers great Gable Steveson trains with MMA legend Jon Jones
"Future MMA heavyweight champion, mark my words," is what Jon Jones said about Gable Steveson after training with him on Monday.
Steveson's attempt at an NFL career has seemingly come and gone after being released by the Buffalo Bills in the preseason. But, he is already back in the combat sports realm after he trained with the man who is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time ahead of Jones' upcoming UFC heavyweight title fight in November.
Steveson, 24, has been searching for a stable professional career after winning his second straight NCAA heavyweight championship in 2022 following a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
With numerous videos of training sessions on his social media, Steveson has shown interest in a potential MMA career. Former Gophers wrestler Brock Lesnar took a similar career path with stops in the WWE and NFL before he began his journey to the UFC heavyweight title.
With zero professional or even amateur MMA bouts on his resume, Steveson is still a long way away from getting signed by the UFC, if he even chooses to go that route. After being released by the Bills during training camp, he had a private workout with the Baltimore Ravens less than a month ago, so it's possible that he's not ready to shut the door on the NFL just yet.
Jones is currently in training camp for his upcoming fight at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic, so there is a chance that Steveson was just helping him work on his wrestling, but training with an all-time great is also very beneficial for his future in the sport. And, you know, Jones calling him a future champ is a good indication that Steveson is pursuing MMA.
Many amateur wrestling greats like Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal and Ben Askren have made the jump to MMA and Steveson could be next.