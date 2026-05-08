Alyssa Faircloth Adds SEC Newcomer of the Year to Record-Breaking Season

Mississippi State didn’t leave the SEC awards list empty handed.

Alyssa Faircloth and Nadia Barbary both picked up Second Team All‑SEC honors on Friday, and Faircloth added an extra piece of hardware as the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

It’s been clear for months that Faircloth was one of the best pitchers in the conference, and the numbers back it up. She led the SEC in strikeouts with 231 in the regular season, including 105 in league play. She broke the school record for strikeouts looking at the SEC Tournament and is closing in on the overall single‑season strikeout mark, sitting just 15 shy. Opponents hit .188 against her, and her 10.73 strikeouts per seven innings set a new Mississippi State record by a wide margin.

Her stuff will play in this league!



After leading the @SEC in strikeouts, @alyssaf_28 has been voted the 2026 Newcomer of the Year by the league's coaches!



📰 https://t.co/K4UC3R0KTR#HailState pic.twitter.com/dFyjFwjobW — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) May 8, 2026

Faircloth is also the second Bulldog pitcher to earn a newcomer honor this year after USA Today recognized Peja Goold earlier in the spring. For a program that has leaned heavily on its pitching staff, that’s not nothing.

Barbary’s selection comes as no surprise either. She led Mississippi State in hits and RBIs during the regular season and is one hit away from becoming the 13th Bulldog to reach 200 career hits.

In SEC play, she hit .319 with four homers and ranked third among league third basemen in OPS. This is her second career All‑SEC nod, and she’s already climbed into the top 10 in school history in doubles, homers, total bases and RBIs.

She also delivered when it mattered. Barbary led the team in game‑winning RBIs and finished the regular season with 13 multi‑hit games and eight multi‑RBI nights.

This marks the third straight year Mississippi State has had multiple All‑SEC selections. Faircloth becomes the program’s first Newcomer of the Year and the first Bulldog to win a major SEC award since Mia Davidson was named Freshman of the Year in 2018.

For a team that has built its identity around pitching and timely hitting, the awards fit the season.

2026 SEC Softball Awards

Player of the Year: Katie Stewart, Texas

Katie Stewart, Texas Pitcher of the Year: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Jocelyn Briski, Alabama Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State

Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Coach of the Year: Patrick Murphy, Alabama

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Catcher: Reese Atwood, Texas

First Base: Abby Hay, Missouri

Second Base: Gabi Comia, Florida

Shortstop: Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Third Base: Ella McDowell, Arkansas

Left Field: Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Center Field: Reagan Johnson, Arkansas

Right Field: Ella Parker, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Brooke Wells, Alabama

Robyn Herron, Arkansas

Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

Keagan Rothrock, Florida

Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Townsen Thomas, Florida

Jaydyn Goodwin, Georgia

Sarah Gordon, Georgia

Kylee Edwards, LSU

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Kai Minor, Oklahoma

Ella Parker, Oklahoma

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Jori Heard, South Carolina

Alannah Leach, Tennessee

Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Kayden Henry, Texas

Teagan Kavan, Texas

Viviana Martinez, Texas

Katie Stewart, Texas

Mya Perez, Texas A&M

Kennedy Powell, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Marlie Giles, Alabama

Alexis Pupillo, Alabama

Payton Burnham, Arkansas

Ella McDowell, Arkansas

Alyssa Hastings, Auburn

Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

Cassidy McLellan, Florida

Bailey Lindemuth, Georgia

Randi Roelling, Georgia

Keirstin Roose, Georgia

Carly Sleeman, Kentucky

Tori Edwards, LSU

Alix Franklin, LSU

Jalia Lassiter, LSU

Madi George, Ole Miss

Persy Llamas, Ole Miss

Nadia Barbary, Mississippi State

Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State

Abby Dayton, Oklahoma

Isabela Emerling, Oklahoma

Audrey Lowry, Oklahoma

Reese Atwood, Texas

Leighann Goode, Texas

Hannah Wells, Texas

Sidne Peters, Texas A&M

Micaela Wark, Texas A&M