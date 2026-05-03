Back-To-Back Walkoffs Leave Mississippi State Searching For Answers

Ole Miss didn’t need chaos this time. No wild rally, no back‑and‑forth finish.

Just one swing that sent Mississippi State right back into the same sick feeling it had the night before.

If Friday’s walkoff stung, Saturday’s was the kind that makes you stare at the outfield for a minute before heading to the bus. Scoreless game, two outs to play with, and then a pinch‑hitter ends it with a three‑run shot. That’s about as tough as it gets.

THAT'S OUR DAWG 🗣️



Rachel Connors with the 3-run homer to walk off No. 16 Mississippi State! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/stIBNUi8uM — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) May 2, 2026

Mississippi State had every chance to steal one on the road because Alyssa Faircloth gave them exactly the kind of outing you want in a tight series finale.

She went the distance again, punched out seven, and walked only one. For the weekend, she piled up 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. She retired 12 straight at one point on Saturday. She did her job. She did more than her job.

"Alyssa just continues to give us a chance. Another great outing from her, just one missed pitch," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "But, you know, we have to find a way to produce. You can get some runs on the board, and it's going to have to happen soon. I think we have to show some fight, get some grit, and going into postseason, we've got to get something rolling here in the next couple days."

The problem was the same one that’s popped up at times this season. Mississippi State just couldn’t string anything together at the plate. Three singles, a few walks, and not much else. Des Rivera stayed steady with a hit in every game of the series. Taylor Troutman drew two walks. Kiarra Sells kept her on‑base streak rolling. But nothing ever turned into a real threat.

So the game drifted into the seventh still tied at zero, and that’s where everything unraveled.

Ole Miss got a leadoff single, then a bunt that turned into an error when the throw pulled the shortstop off the bag.

One out later, pinch‑hitter Rachel Connors jumped on a pitch and sent it out. Ballgame.

It’s a brutal way to close the regular season, especially on back‑to‑back days in the same park.

Mississippi State pitched well enough to win both games. Instead, the Bulldogs head to the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed still trying to shake off a weekend that flipped on two swings.

Next up is Kentucky on Tuesday. After the last 48 hours, Mississippi State probably wouldn’t mind a game that ends without any late‑inning heartbreak.