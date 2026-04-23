Mississippi State’s Gauntlet Continues with Red-Hot LSU Coming to Starkville

Mississippi State is almost through the toughest stretch of its season, but the gauntlet isn’t easing up just yet.

The Bulldogs return to Nusz Park for the final home weekend of the regular season, and of course it’s another ranked opponent. This time it’s No. 20 LSU rolling in for Super Bulldog Weekend, marking the seventh straight SEC series against a ranked team.

Six of those have been top‑15 opponents in at least one poll. No one in the league has lived in the deep end quite like Mississippi State.

And the results show it. The Bulldogs have managed just one series win during this run and are coming off a sweep at Texas A&M, a weekend where even the bright spots felt like they came with a shrug.

That’s what happens when you play the nation’s No. 14 strength of schedule and every loss is to a top‑50 RPI team. There’s no such thing as a breather.

So here comes LSU, a team that just swept Ole Miss and has won nine of its last eleven. Paytn Monticelli threw all three wins last weekend and didn’t allow a run. The Tigers lead the SEC in triples, run well, turn double plays and have a lineup built around speed and pressure. They’re 9‑9 in the league and playing their best softball of the season.

Samoan Heritage Day is Sunday! Who’s been your favorite Starkville Samoan over the past 10 years?#HailState pic.twitter.com/xU0lscAfak — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) April 23, 2026

Mississippi State, meanwhile, is trying to squeeze something positive out of this final home stretch.

It’s Senior Weekend, so there will be plenty of celebrations. Nadia Barbary enters the weekend among the top ten in program history in home runs, doubles and total bases. Kiarra Sells is in the top five in slugging, on‑base percentage and OPS, and she’s riding a 17‑game reached base streak.

Delainey Everett is finally healthy again and hasn’t allowed a run in her 8.2 innings back. Freshman Kinley Keller keeps finding ways to hit. Xiane Romero just hit a grand slam at Texas A&M.

Alyssa Faircloth is five strikeouts away from joining the 200‑strikeout club.

The defense has been the one constant. Mississippi State’s .983 fielding percentage ranks sixth nationally and is on pace to break the school record. The Bulldogs don’t give away outs. They just haven’t had enough margin for error against this schedule.

That’s the challenge again this weekend. LSU is balanced, experienced and playing confidently. Mississippi State is still searching for traction in the league standings.

If the Bulldogs want to send their seniors out with something meaningful and build a little momentum before closing the regular season at Ole Miss next week, they’ll need to find a way to win innings they haven’t been winning lately.

Can’t wait to see the Bulldog Family out in Starkville this weekend!



Big home series for @HailStateBB and @HailStateSB, plus a full slate of events and festivities in the Cotton District on Saturday.



⚾️🎟️ https://t.co/COEknqvmrp

🥎🎟️ https://t.co/13ZatQxFh0



Hail State! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/isV6CwohQj — Zac Selmon (@zacselmon) April 22, 2026

The gauntlet continues. The question is whether Mississippi State can finally punch back a little before it ends.

First pitch is Friday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.