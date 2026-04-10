Big Weekend at Nusz Park Sets Stage for Top-10 Showdown

It’s another loaded weekend at Nusz Park, and No. 13 Mississippi State softball.

The Bulldogs are hosting No. 8 Arkansas for a three‑game series while also celebrating All For Alex Weekend and Alumni Weekend. It’s a full slate, and it comes against one of the hottest teams in the SEC.

This will be Mississippi State’s third top‑10 opponent of the season and the second to visit Starkville.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tight series at No. 5 Florida, where the deciding game came down to a replay review on the final play. They were inches away from a road series win. Now they get another chance to measure themselves against a national contender.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday and an 11 a.m. finale Sunday. All three stream on SECN+.

The moment you meet your heroes 😍 #HailState pic.twitter.com/xDahKwBBoJ — Mississippi State Softball (@HailStateSB) April 10, 2026

State’s Offense Showing Signs of Life

If Mississippi State is looking for momentum, it found some in Gainesville. Game 2 against Florida was the Bulldogs’ best offensive showing of the year: 14 hits, nine runs, and production from nearly every spot in the lineup. Five players had multiple hits, and eight of nine starters reached safely.

Pitching Still Sets the Tone

Mississippi State’s identity remains rooted in the circle. The Bulldogs lead the nation with 379 strikeouts and have 310 more strikeouts than walks. Only four other teams in the country have even reached 300 strikeouts.

Alyssa Faircloth has been the headliner. She became the fastest pitcher in program history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season and now sits at 178, fifth‑most nationally. She’s closing in on becoming just the sixth Bulldog to record a 200‑strikeout season.

Arkansas Brings Power, Experience, and Confidence

Arkansas enters at 33‑5 and 8‑4 in the SEC, hitting .370 as a team and scoring nearly nine runs per game. The Razorbacks are coming off a sweep of Auburn in which they didn’t allow a single earned run, something they hadn’t done in a three‑game SEC series since 2000.

They returned virtually their entire pitching staff from last season, including all 44 wins and 346 strikeouts. Freshman Brinli Bain has been a breakout star at the plate, hitting .412 with 13 doubles and a .555 on‑base percentage that leads all Division I freshmen.

What’s at Stake

Mississippi State took last year’s series in Fayetteville, but this Arkansas team looks even more polished. For the Bulldogs, this weekend is another chance to show they can hang with the SEC’s best. The offense is trending up, the pitching remains elite, and the late‑inning toughness has been there all season.

Now they get to test all of it against a top‑10 opponent in front of a packed home crowd.