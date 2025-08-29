Bulldog Roundup: Baylor hands Mississippi State first loss of season
If everything went right for No. 17 Mississippi State last Sunday against Wake Forest, then a lot went wrong Thursday night against Baylor.
The Bulldogs (2-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season to Baylor, 2-1.
From the opening minute, things did not go well for the Bulldogs. The Bears drew a penalty kick in the first minute that goal keeper Sarah Wommack was able to stop with a dive, but the Bears would attack again soon.
Baylor’s Olivia Hess scored a goal from outside the box just three minutes after Wommack’s penalty kick save. Ally Perry had the best scoring chance for the Bulldogs, but her shot bounced off the crossbar.
Mississippi State played better in the second half, but couldn’t score an equalizer. Baylor, however, did score an insurance goal in the 82nd minute.
"Tonight's a great opportunity for us to learn and grow," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "We know we have a young team against a really senior-laden team, so this was a great experience for us. You know, there's going to be things that we've got to continue to work on – our non-negotiables, but this is a tough place to play against a team that's very, very old and senior-laden. This is something that as a young group, this is part of our process, part of the design of why we play these games. We're going to continue to look at the film. We'll get back to work, and we're excited to get back on Sunday."
Mississippi State won’t be headed back to Starkville quite yet. The Bulldogs will travel north to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face Oklahoma State. That game is scheduled for noon Sunday on ESPN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: Baylor 2, No. 17 Mississippi State 0
Today’s Schedule
Volleyball: SE Missouri at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women's golfer Avery Weed was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by Golfweek, the organization announced on Thursday. Weed, a junior from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, earned two different All-American Honors at the end of the 2024-25 season after leading the Bulldogs with a 71.67 scoring average. The recognition from Golfweek marks the first time Weed has earned preseason All-American honors in her career.
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
1 day
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"I've directly contributed to losses, but likewise, I'd like to think I contributed to a lot of wins and a lot of good play."- Mike Leach