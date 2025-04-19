Bulldogs can't overcome slow start against No. 2 Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — By the time Mississippi State settled in against No. 2 Oklahoma it was too late in a 4-0 loss Friday evening.
The Sooners got two runs in the first two innings. The Bulldogs couldn't manage anything against the defending national champions the last four years.
After allowing two runs in each of the first two innings, No. 16 Mississippi State was unable to overcome the deficit in one of the top environments in all of college softball.
The Sooners (37-5, 11-5 SEC) opened the scoring on a two-run double just inside third base that was upheld after review.
In the second, they added a two-run homer to extend their lead, but the Bulldogs (33-12, 9-7 SEC) held them scoreless from there.
"I think it was just playing Mississippi State softball [from then on]," State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "That's our goal and not being affected by who we're playing or where we're playing. That was kind of the message all week long.
"We settled in and stuck with what we know how to do. It took us a little bit, especially in that first inning, which was not our best.
"We know we want to be in this environment and in this stadium for a reason, and knowing that if we let it, it can be good lessons for us too."
Freshman Morgan Stiles led the way for the Bulldogs, reaching base twice. She also debuted at first base for the first time this season.
Senior Jessie Blaine also reached twice, singling and drawing a walk. Nadia Barbary delivered State's lone extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the fourth.
The Bulldogs left runners on base in every inning after the second.
Josey Marron tossed 2.0 innings in relief, allowing just one hit. Ella Wesolowski continued her impressive work behind the plate, catching her fourth runner stealing this season after picking off a pair last weekend.
Information from MSU Sports is included in this story.