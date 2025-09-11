Bulldog Roundup: SEC announces 2026 softball schedules
The SEC has announced its schedule of conference softball games for the upcoming season.
Much like its baseball counterpart, the Mississippi State softball program was given a gift of a conference schedule.
Of the Bulldogs’ eight SEC series for next season, none include the defending national champion, Texas, and the team that won the four before the Longhorns, Oklahoma.
ICYMI: Brenen’s dash brings healing to grieving Mississippi State fans
Mississippi State is coming off a 2025 season that ended in a NCAA Regional against Texas Tech to cap off a 39-19 season and 13-11 in SEC games.
Mississippi State Softball 2026 SEC Schedule
- March 13-15 vs. Tennessee
- March 20-22 at Georgia
- March 27-29 vs. South Carolina
- April 3-5 at Florida
- April 10-12 vs. Arkansas
- April 17-19 at Texas A&M
- April 24-26 vs. LSU
- April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss
- May 5-9 at SEC Tournament (Lexington, Ky.)
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Duke 2
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s volleyball team improved to 5-0 with a five set win against Duke on Wednesday. It was the first match for the Bulldogs that didn’t end in three-straight sets after dropping the second and fourth sets to the Blue Devils. State outscored Duke 15-10 in the fifth set to clinch the victory. The Bulldogs earned 57 kills, with four players entering double-digits. Lindsey Mangelson led the squad with 15, and Mele Corral-Blagojevich followed close behind with 13. Seven out of the 10 Bulldogs who played scored in tonight's match-up, with four scoring double-digits. Mangelson led the team with 17 points.
- Mississippi State women's tennis is set to open its fall season this weekend with the Bulldogs splitting between two tournaments. Four players will head to Greenville, S.C., for the 38th Annual Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, while another group will represent State at the Blue Gray Invitational in Montgomery, Ala. Mia Robinson, Athina Pitta, Carolina Troiano, and Gianna Oboniye are headed to the Debbie Southern Classic and Thessy Ntondele Zinga, Chiara Di Genova, Emma Cohen, and Alessia Tagliente will play in the Blue Gray Invitational.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"We found bones of dinosaurs and everything else, but we haven't found bones that I've heard of, of Bigfoot," Leach said. "It would be fun if there's Bigfoot. I hope there's Bigfoot. But my guess would be there's not."- Mike Leach
We’ll Leave You With This
Xxx