Bulldogs set to host NCAA Tournament: Morning Bell, November 16

Leaving with some ๐™ƒ๐˜ผ๐™๐˜ฟ๐™’๐˜ผ๐™๐™€๐Ÿ”ฅ



Ramat and Gabrielle earned All-Region Honors with their performances at the South Region Championship!#HailState๐Ÿถ x #NCAAXC24 pic.twitter.com/WYktv7ZcnQ