Bulldogs set to host NCAA Tournament: Morning Bell, November 16
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer is hosting a NCAA Tournament Regional for the first time in its history and will play its first game against a team making its tournament debut.
The Bulldogs (17-2, 10-0 SEC) will kickoff its tournament play against SWAC champion Southern University (9-9-2, 5-1-2 SWAC). The match will be played in Starkville at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
Mississippi State earned one of four No. 1 seeds after going through conference play undefeated and just one regular season loss to Wake Forest. That record includes a win against then-No. 1 Arkansas, who is in the same bracket as the Bulldogs as the No. 2 seed.
Their time in the SEC tournament ended prematurely, but the Bulldogs still boast one of the nation’s best defenses and an offense capable of ending the season as the only team left smiling.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Volleyball: Alabama 3, Ole Miss 2
Cross Country: NCAA South Regional, 10th Place
Individual Results
24. Ramat Jimoh – 20:33.8
25. Gabrielle Boulay – 20:33.8
66. Hayley Ogle – 21:18.0
81. Hunter Anderson – 21:40.4
82. Mallory Streetman – 21:40.9
86. Morgan Grace Sheffield – 21:45.8
105. Kaitlyn Burge – 22:03.4
Team Results
1. Alabama – 63 pts
2. Florida – 79 pts
3. Florida State – 106 pts
4. Tennessee – 123 pts
5. Lipscomb – 134 pts
6. Ole Miss – 150 pts
7. Georgia Tech – 180 pts
8. Auburn – 229 pts
9. Vanderbilt – 271 pts
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE – 278 pts
11. Samford – 305 pts
12. Mid. Tenn. State – 404 pts
13. Kennesaw State – 409 pts
14. Belmont – 432 pts
15. Georgia – 487 pts
**Of 31 schools
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Soccer: Southern vs. Mississippi State, NCAA Tournament First Round Game, 5 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I feel like Texas high schools, when you consider the melting pot that exists in Texas, do a fairly impressive job. No education process is perfect, but I think that, with plenty of room to improve, they do an admirable job when you compare them to the rest of the field.”