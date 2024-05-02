How Watch: Mississippi State Softball Hosts Georgia
STARKVILLE – No. 19 Mississippi State has a lot to play for this weekend.
Beyond the off-field festivities (Bark in the Part on Friday and Senior Day on Saturday), the three-game series against No. 12 Georgia in Starkville has big implications for MSU’s postseason plans.
The SEC Tournament is scheduled to begin May 7 in Auburn, Ala. with the No. 12 and 13 seeds kicking off the tournament. If the tournament was beginning this week, MSU would be the No. 8 team and would face No. 9-seed Alabama. But there is still time for MSU to secure a higher seed at the SEC Tournament.
MSU could be as high as the No. 4 seed for the SEC tournament, but will need help achieving that seed. To start, MSU would need to sweep Georgia then would need unranked Ole Miss to sweep No. 11 Arkansas and South Carolina to win two games against Missouri.
The top four seeds in the SEC Tournament receive two byes and don’t play until next Thursday, May 9. Seeds 5-11, plus the winner of the No. 12 and No. 13 game, play Wednesday.
What: No. 19 Mississippi State (30-16, 10-11 SEC) vs. No. 12 Georgia (35-17, 11-10 SEC)
When: Game 1, 4 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Where: Nusz Park, Starkville, Miss.
TV: Games 1 and 2 will air on SEC Network+. Game 3 on Sunday will air on SEC Network.
Series: 34-30, Georgia.
Last Meeting: Georgia swept a weather-shortened two game series last season, 3-0 and 10-0.
Last time out, Georgia: Georgia lost its last series last weekend at home against then-No. 12 Florida. Georgia lost Game 1, 9-1, bounced back to win Game 2 11-6, and dropped Game 3 10-7.
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State barely avoided a series sweep to No. 15 Missouri, scoring three runs with two outs in the final inning to win the series finale, 3-2.