Tajuan Simpkins’ Steady Rise Leads Him to Mississippi State

Mississippi State added another important piece to its backcourt on Thursday when Seton Hall transfer Tajuan Simpkins announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Brooklyn native is heading South after a season in the Big East and gives Chris Jans another guard who can score, defend, and play meaningful minutes right away.

Lets go bulldogs 🐶 pic.twitter.com/7v5VJqC8vl — Tajuan Simpkins (@SimpkinsTajuan) April 23, 2026

Simpkins played in 33 games for Seton Hall this past winter, starting twice and averaging 25.2 minutes and 9.7 points per game. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and a steady 37.0 percent from three, hitting 37 of his 100 attempts.

Before Seton Hall, Simpkins spent two years at Northwest Florida State College, then transferred to Elon for his redshirt sophomore season. He led the Phoenix with 45 steals and 146 made free throws while averaging 14.6 points per game. He started 12 games in 29 appearances before making the jump to Seton Hall.

The path has been long, but the trend is clear.

Simpkins has improved at every stop, and Mississippi State needs that kind of ready-made scoring.

With Josh Hubbard returning as the focal point of the offense, the Bulldogs need players who can take pressure off him.

Simpkins fits that mold. He has shown he can create his own shot, knock down threes, and get to the line.

Seton Hall G Tajuan Simpkins has committed to Mississippi State



The 6’4 190 G averaged 9.7ppg, 2.8rpg, 1.2apg, & 1.1 steals in the 2025 season. Shot 37.0% from 3PT



Averaged 14.6ppg, 3.8rpg, 2.9apg,&

1.6 steals in the 2024 season at Elon pic.twitter.com/vRd0Z2xvpX — HailStateMuse (@HailStateMuse) April 23, 2026

That is exactly the type of guard who can settle into a second or third scoring role behind Hubbard next season.

There is still plenty of room for roster movement.

Mississippi State returns only two players in Hubbard and King Grace, along with redshirts Tee Bartlett and Cameren Paul. The Bulldogs also signed three freshmen in November with center Tristan Reed, forward Jalyn Collingwood, and guard Willie Burnett III. That leaves at least four open spots for spring additions.

Simpkins is the latest piece, and he fills a clear need.

If his scoring translates the way his track record suggests, he could be one of the more important pickups of the offseason.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Arianny Francisco De Oliviera, F, 6-4, So. (Gulf Coast State College)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Incoming

RJ Johnson, 6-4, G, Jr. (Kennesaw State)

Kendyl Sanders, 6-8, F, Fr. (Utah)

Tajuan Simpkins, 6-4, G, (Seton Hall)

Outgoing

Gai Chol, 7-0, C, Jr.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.