How Watch: Mississippi State at Stanford Regional of NCAA Softball Tournament

Bulldogs only non-Californian team in regional starts play Friday

Mississippi State softball fans hoping to watch their team play in the NCAA tournament have a long journey ahead of them.

The Bulldogs were the only non-Californian team selected to play in the Stanford Regional of the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament. Starkville is 2,247 miles away from Boyd &Jill Smith Family Stadium, where the Bulldogs will play their first game of the regional. That’s a 33-hour drive and a five-hour, non-stop flight ahead for MSU fans.

MSU will open the Stanford Regional against 1986 NCAA champion Cal State Fullerton (36-17, 22-5 Big West) at 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. No. 8 see Stanford (43-13, 17-7 Pac-12) will follow with its first round game against Saint Mary’s (30-22, 10-6 West Coast) at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here’s how to watch MSU’s first round game against Cal State Fullerton:

What: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Boyd &Jill Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

TV: ESPN+ (All NCAA tournament games televised on ESPN family of networks)

Series: 2-6, Cal State Fullerton

Last Meeting: MSU won a regular season meeting on Feb. 24, 2024, 4-2.

Last time out, Cal State Fullerton: Secured the Big West championship with its series victory against Long Beach State to end the regular season. Cal State Fullerton won 4-1 and 10-4, but lost the series’ middle game 4-3.

Last time out, MSU: Lost to South Carolina, 8-4, in first round of SEC tournament.

Complete Stanford Regional Schedule

(All times CT)

Friday, May 17

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 seed Stanford vs. Saint Mary’s (California), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6: TBD

Game 7, ​​​​​​if necessary: TBD

