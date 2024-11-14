Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State's Early Signing Day Signings: Morning Bell, November 14

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully waves a flag during a time out during the first half against the Murray State Racers at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully waves a flag during a time out during the first half against the Murray State Racers at Humphrey Coliseum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Several Mississippi State teams signed recruits Wednesday at the start of the early signing period, including the one of the No. 1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament later this week.

The Bulldogs, who won their first-ever SEC Regular Season Championship and will host a quarter of the NCAA tournament bracket, signed eight players Wednesday.

Mississippi State’s women’s basketball signed three players, the men and women golf signed a combined seven recruits and the women’s tennis team signed five.

Here’s a complete list of the players that signed with Mississippi State:

Soccer

Tatum Borman (Midfielder/Forward – Georgetown, Kentucky)

Jalen Chaney (Forward – Flower Mound, Texas)

Lily Devereaux (Defender – Matthews, North Carolina)

Graycen Ehlen (Goalkeeper – Marietta, Georgia)

Krossley Jones (Forward – Olive Branch, Mississippi)

Lauren Maxson (Defender – West Chester, Pennsylvania)

Ella Peterson (Defender/Midfielder – Winter Park, Florida)

Adia Symmonds (Midfielder – Tampa, Florida)

Women’s Basketball

Madison Francis, Forward, Lancaster Central High School in Lancaster, N.Y.

Jaylah Lampley, Guard, Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

Nataliyah Gray, Forward, Alief Taylor High School in Houston, Texas

Men’s Golf

Jackson Cook, West Point, Miss. (Oak Hill Academy)

Bryson Hughes, Saint Johns, Fla. (Creekside HS)

Jackson Skinner, Birmingham, Ala. (Mountain Brook HS)

Women’s Golf

Ines Belchior (Portugal)

Harper Hinckley (McComb, Miss.)

Moa Stridh (Sweden)

Lynn van der Sluijs (Netherlands)

Softball

Sydney Carroll, UTL, Chelsea, Ala. (Chelsea HS)

Kinley Keller, OF, New Braunfels, Texas (Davenport HS)

Brinkley Moreton, P, Summers, Ark. (Lincoln HS)

Gabby Schaeffer, INF, Monroe, N.Y. (Monroe-Woodbury HS)

Carson Smith, INF, Mendenhall, Miss. (Hartfield Academy)

Ally Supan, UTL, henix City, Ala. (Central HS)

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 83, Alabama State 29

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

No games scheduled.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“When the Egyptians were building the pyramids or the Romans were building roads, or you had the westward push with the railroads, I don’t think that the guys on the ground were spending a lot of time thinking, ‘Hey, hundreds or thousands of years from now they will look back at the brick I have just laid down here and say that I changed the world!”

