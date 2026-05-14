Mississippi State Falls Outside Top Five As NCAA Championship Hopes End

Mississippi State’s season came to a close on Wednesday in Chapel Hill, where the Bulldogs finished seventh at 21-over and missed the cut for the NCAA Championship.

They needed a top‑five spot to extend their postseason run, but the final round never quite opened the door.

Avery Weed did everything she could to keep them in it.

The junior capped her week with a 1‑under round, her third straight round of par or better, and finished tied for fifth overall. Only nine players in the entire regional ended the tournament under par, and she was one of them.

The week also marked the end of Izzy Pellot’s career, and she went out having already made program history.

By teeing it up in Chapel Hill, the senior became the first Bulldog to appear in four NCAA Tournaments. She leaves with 122 career rounds, the fourth‑most in school history, along with 36 par‑or‑better rounds and eight rounds in the 60s.

Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, NC State and Virginia grabbed the five qualifying spots out of the Chapel Hill Regional. NC State and Virginia had to defeat Michigan State in playoff to secure their spots in the next part of the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State heads home instead, a few strokes short of the number they needed and officially done for the year.

NCAA Chapel Hill Regional Leaderboard

1. Texas, -5

2. North Carolina, +6

3. Oklahoma State, +8

T4. NC State, Virginia +18

--- CUT ---

T4. Michigan State, +18 (lost playoff to NC State and Virginia)

7. Mississippi State, +21

8. Kent State, +21

9. High Point, +39

10. Furman, +49

11. Richmond, +62

12. Howard, +67

Mississippi State Individual Scores

Avery Weed: T5 — Round 1: 69 (-1), Round 2: 70 (E), Round 3: 69 (-1), Total: -2

Samantha Whateley: T21 — Round 1: 70 (E), Round 2: 70 (E), Round 3: 76 (+6), Total: +6

Moa Stridh: T28 — Round 1: 72 (+2), Round 2: 74 (+4), Round 3: 72 (+2), Total: +8

Ines Belchior: T43 — Round 1: 71 (+1), Round 2: 73 (+3), Round 3: 79 (+9), Total: +13

Izzy Pellot: SUB — Round 1: 78 (+8), Round 2: 77 (+7), Round 3: XX, Total: +15

Lynn van der Sluijs: SUB — Round 1: XX, Round 2: XX, Round 3: 75 (+5), Total: +5

Team: 7th — Round 1: 282 (+2), Round 2: 287 (+7), Round 3: 292 (+12), Total: +21