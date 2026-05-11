Mississippi State Women’s Golf Tied For Fourth After First NCAA Regional Round

Mississippi State opened the Chapel Hill Regional with the kind of steady, composed first round that keeps a team right where it needs to be.

The Bulldogs posted a 2‑over score on Monday, good enough for a tie for fourth and well within striking distance as the regional heads into Tuesday’s second round.

Avery Weed led the way with a 1‑under round, one of only 11 under‑par scores in the entire field. It was her 20th par‑or‑better round of the season, matching her career high, and it has her sitting tied for fifth individually.

Samantha Whateley backed her up with an even‑par card, her 12th par‑or‑better round of the year and one that leaves her just outside the top ten.

Weed, Whateley and Andrea Pellot are no strangers to this stage. Weed and Whateley are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance, and Pellot has reached a milestone no one else in program history has touched, becoming the first Bulldog to play in the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons of her career.

Behind them, the newcomers held their own. Ines Belchior settled in on the back nine, picking up birdies on 15 and 16 to finish at 1‑over. Freshman Moa Stridh matched that late push with back‑to‑back birdies of her own before closing at 2‑over.

For Belchior and Stridh, this is their first taste of NCAA postseason golf, but they’ve already shown they can handle big moments.

Both recorded three rounds in the 60s during the regular season, making them the only freshman teammates in program history to hit that mark.

North Carolina leads the regional after the opening round, with Mississippi State eight shots back.

The Bulldogs head into Tuesday looking to stay in that top‑five window and give themselves a real chance to punch a ticket to the NCAA Championship when the final round arrives Wednesday.

NCAA Chapel Hill Regional Leaderboard

1. North Carolina, -6

2. Texas, -1

3. Virginia, +1

T4. Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, +2

6. NC State, +3

7. Michigan State, +6

8. Kent State, +99. Furman, +18

10. High Point, +20

11. Richmond, +27

12. Howard, +28

T5. Avery Weed, 69 (-1)

T18. Ines Belchior 71 (+1)

T12. Samantha Whateley, 70 €

T26. Moa Stridh, 72 (+2)

T57. Izzy Pellor, 78 (+8)