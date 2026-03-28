Mississippi State’s Dominant Pitching Faces Test vs South Carolina

The weekend starts a little later than usual for No. 12 Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs should be plenty ready when No. 23 South Carolina rolls into town for a Saturday to Monday series at Nusz Park.

The final two games will air nationally on SEC Network, which gives this matchup a little extra shine.

Mississippi State wrapped up non‑conference play on Wednesday with its second no‑hitter of the season, a 7-0 shutout of UT Martin.

That win pushed the Bulldogs to 30 victories faster than any team in school history. They went 28-2 outside the SEC and have looked every bit like a group that knows exactly who it is.

South Carolina arrives after an 8-0 run‑rule loss to Clemson, a team Mississippi State split with earlier this month. The Bulldogs run‑ruled the Tigers in the second meeting, which gives at least a little context for how these teams stack up.

The pitching numbers remain the headline for Mississippi State.

Peja Goold finally got her first career no‑hitter after flirting with one several times this season. She struck out 13 and delivered the 28th no‑no in program history.

Alyssa Faircloth continues to pile up strikeouts at a national level with 152 on the year. She is closing in on the top 10 of the MSU single‑season list and is tracking toward a 200‑strikeout season.

As a staff, Mississippi State leads the country in total strikeouts, strikeouts looking and strikeout‑to‑walk ratio. The Bulldogs are only 77 strikeouts away from a top‑five mark in school history, which feels well within reach.

The lineup has its own momentum. Kiarra Sells moved into the leadoff spot on Wednesday and reached base all three times, including a two‑run homer. She has reached safely in nine of her last ten plate appearances. Morgan Stiles has reached in seven straight games.

Taylor Troutman leads the team in SEC play with five RBIs and a .706 slugging percentage. Des Rivera has tied the single‑season school record with five sacrifice flies. Nadia Barbary continues to climb the doubles chart with 43 in her career.

South Carolina brings a strong offense with a .325 team average and more than six and a half runs per game.

The Gamecocks have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and have seven different pitchers with a win.

Jamie Mackay has homered in four of her last eight games, and Arianna Rodi sits among the national leaders in career home runs.

It is a good matchup for a late‑March weekend. Mississippi State is rolling. South Carolina is dangerous. And with three games in three days, there should be plenty to learn about both teams by Monday night.