Mississippi State's Peyton Bair wins second NCAA championship
EUGENE, Ore. – Mississippi State decathlete Peyton Bair took home the 2025 NCAA Decathlon title, with an 8,323-point effort.
Bair's performance took the collegiate lead, is the 14th highest in NCAA history, and the 10th highest in NCAA Championship history. His score also improved on his program record, which he set at last year's championships.
He is also the first American man to win the event in a decade, and the seventh man in history to double as heptathlon and decathlon champion in the same year.
His second day of competition began in the 110m hurdles, where he put up a solid effort of 12.47. He threw a season's best of 41.59m in the discus and jumped 4.61m in the pole vault.
Bair threw a personal best of 57.87m in the javelin to add 706 points to his total. Never relenting the lead throughout the two days, he entered the final event 426 points ahead of the competition.
A personal best performance of 4:35.69 in the 1500m secured him the win in the event, improving on his runner-up finish from the 2024 championships.
Here's how other Bulldogs have performed at the NCAA Outdoors Championship:
- Marie Rougetet earned an honorable mention nod in her first NCAA Championships, throwing 64.66m to finish 17th.
- Nelly Jmeli also earned an honorable mention nod after a 10:04.95 effort for 22nd place in the 3000m steeplechase.
- Jessicka Woods closed out her season with second-team All-American honors, just missing the 400m hurdle final with a 56.72, 11th place finish.
- Sam Navarro will be the last Bulldog to compete in the championships, running in the men's 800m final tomorrow evening.
*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this story.