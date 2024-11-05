Mississippi State Soccer Earns SEC Accolades After Historic Season: Morning Bell, November 4
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer had its greatest season of all time, reaching the No. 2 ranking in the nation and going undefeated in SEC games.
That success was rewarded with the Bulldogs receiving the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament and a plethora of conference awards.
Coach James Armstrong was named the SEC Coach of the Year, Macey Hodge was named the SEC Midfielder of the Year, Rylie Combs was named the SEC Defender of the Year and Maddy Anderson was named SEC Goalkeeper of the Year. All three players were also named to the All-SEC First Team with forward Ally Perry.
But there is still more for the Bulldogs to accomplish and that starts Tuesday in the SEC Championship tournament. Mississippi State will face No. 9-seed Tennessee, who defeated Kentucky 1-0 in the first round Sunday.
Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. for the quarterfinal game between Mississippi State and Tennessee and will air on SEC Network. The winner will advance to the semifinal match on Thursday against the winner of No. 4-seed South Carolina and No. 12-seed Alabama.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State 95, West Georgia 60
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Soccer: No. 1-seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9-seed Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
