Mississippi State’s Missed Chances Prove Costly in Loss to Tennessee

No. 9 Mississippi State had opportunities Friday night.

That’s what makes the 6‑5 loss to Tennessee feel more disheartening than anything else. The Bulldogs were in position to take control of the series opener, matched the Vols’ early scoring, and twice pulled themselves back into the game.

They just needed to many game-changing moments in the ninth inning to swing the game.

The eighth inning was the difference.

Mississippi State entered the frame tied 3‑3 and had navigated traffic well enough to stay even. But a leadoff single and walk necessitated a pitching change and Jack Bauer hit the first batter he saw with a pitch.

The Vols didn’t waste the bases-loaded opportunity.

A fielder’s choice brought in the go‑ahead run, an infield hit added another, and a third run came home on a single to third. Suddenly it was 6‑3, and the Bulldogs were playing from behind again. That’s where they stayed the rest of the game.

Sure, they made a push. Noah Sullivan’s RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to two. It was Reed Stallman’s second home run of the night in the ninth cutting it to a one‑run game. But that was where Mississippi State’s comeback ended.

That’s the theme of the night: missed chances.

Mississippi State had runners on base in the first, fourth, and eighth innings with opportunities to build innings and couldn’t extend them. Tennessee, meanwhile, capitalized on its biggest opening of the night.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Cam Appenzeller (5-0), 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 WP, 78 TP

LP: Tyler Pitzer (0-2), 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 15 TP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Aidan Teel: 2-5, 1 R

Ace Reese, 2-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Noah Sullivan: 2-4, 1 RBI

Reed Stallman: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HR

Next Up

The Bulldogs will get a chance to even the weekend series Saturday at Dudy Noble Field. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+. Here’s who the Volunteers and Bulldogs will be sending out to start game two of the series:

Tennessee: RHP Tegan Kuhns Kuhns: 1-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 38 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 8 BB, 47 SO, .247 Opp. BA