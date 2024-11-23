Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State continues NCAA tournament run: Morning Bell, November 23

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State women’s soccer team continued its historic season Friday night with a 1-0 win that advances the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

The Bulldogs (19-2) knocked Washington (10-7-4) out of the NCAA tournament and now will prepare to face No. 4 seed Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Sunday. Notre Dame earned its spot in the final 16 teams with a 3-1 win against No. 5 seed Kentucky.

Mississippi State continued to use its defensive prowess to beat the Huskies, stopping all 13 of their shots and allowing just five shots on goal. SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Maddy Anderson recorded five saves in the shutout win.

Zoe Main scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute with an assist from Hannah Johnson.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Soccer: No. 2 (United Soccer Coaches) Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State 84, SMU 79

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

Football: Missouri at Starkville, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

“I figured I'd coach two or three years at the most and go back and be an attorney.”

