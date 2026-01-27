Mississippi State Softball Enters 2026 as Unanimous Top 25 Team

Coaches often say preseason polls don’t matter and they’re mostly right.

After all, it doesn’t matter if you start at No. 1 if at the end you’re not even ranked or playing in a championship tournament. Preseason polls do give fans and media alike a sense of who the best teams might be at the start of the season. Based on the preseason softball polls and rankings, Mississippi State deserves to be in that conversation.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 22 in the NFCA top 25 rankings released on Tuesday, the final of the major rankings for college softball. They were also ranked No. 24 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Poll, No. 23 by D1Softball and No. 21 by Softball America.

The Bulldogs will open the season next month at the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas. State will face Baylor on Opening Day on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State's home opener is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 against Southern Miss.

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll

Texas Texas Tech Oklahoma Tennessee Oregon Florida UCLA Florida State Arkansas Nebraska Texas A&M South Carolina Clemson Ole Miss Alabama LSU Arizona Stanford Virginia Tech Georgia Liberty Mississippi State Duke Oklahoma State Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Virginia (24), Grand Canyon (23), Southeastern Louisiana (13), Florida Atlantic (7), Auburn (6), Michigan (6), Arizona State (1), North Florida (1).

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

T1. Texas

T1. Texas Tech

3. Oklahoma

4. Tennessee

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Florida State

8. Arkansas

9. Nebraska

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Clemson

13. LSU

14. South Carolina

15. Georgia

16. Alabama

17. Stanford

18. Arizona

19. Duke

20. Oklahoma State

21. Virginia Tech

22. Ole Miss

23. Liberty

24. Mississippi State

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (27), Virginia (25), Ohio State (23), Grand Canyon (22), Florida Atlantic (19), Auburn (16), UCF (7), BYU (2), Michigan (2), Missouri (1), Northwestern (1)

D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Texas Texas Tech Oklahoma Tennessee Florida Oregon Florida State Arkansas Nebraska UCLA Texas A&M LSU South Carolina Alabama Clemson Duke Georgia Stanford Oklahoma State Virginia Tech Arizona Washington Mississippi State Ole Miss Virginia

Softball America Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Texas Tech Texas Oklahoma Tennessee Oregon Florida State Arkansas UCLA| Clemson Florida Nebraska LSU Alabama Texas A&M Georgia South Carolina Arizona Stanford Oklahoma State Duke Mississippi State Washington Virginia Virginia Tech Ole Miss

