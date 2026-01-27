Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Softball Enters 2026 as Unanimous Top 25 Team

The Bulldogs were ranked in each of the four major preseason college softball polls with the NFCA's rankings released on Tuesday.
Taylor Hodges
Mississippi State Head Coach Samantha Ricketts, Mississippi State Infielder Nadia Barbary (#10), Mississippi State infielder Kylee Edwards (#67), Mississippi State Catcher/Infielder Riley Hull (#4), Mississippi State Infielder Morgan Stiles (#24) and Mississippi State Pitcher/Infielder Delainey Everett (#48) during the SEC Tournament second round game against LSU at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA. | Mississippi State Athletics

Coaches often say preseason polls don’t matter and they’re mostly right.

After all, it doesn’t matter if you start at No. 1 if at the end you’re not even ranked or playing in a championship tournament. Preseason polls do give fans and media alike a sense of who the best teams might be at the start of the season. Based on the preseason softball polls and rankings, Mississippi State deserves to be in that conversation.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 22 in the NFCA top 25 rankings released on Tuesday, the final of the major rankings for college softball. They were also ranked No. 24 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Poll, No. 23 by D1Softball and No. 21 by Softball America.

The Bulldogs will open the season next month at the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas. State will face Baylor on Opening Day on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State's home opener is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 against Southern Miss.

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll

  1. Texas
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Tennessee
  5. Oregon
  6. Florida
  7. UCLA
  8. Florida State
  9. Arkansas
  10. Nebraska
  11. Texas A&M
  12. South Carolina
  13. Clemson
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Alabama
  16. LSU
  17. Arizona
  18. Stanford
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Georgia
  21. Liberty
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Duke
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Virginia (24), Grand Canyon (23), Southeastern Louisiana (13), Florida Atlantic (7), Auburn (6), Michigan (6), Arizona State (1), North Florida (1).

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

T1. Texas
T1. Texas Tech
3. Oklahoma
4. Tennessee
5. Oregon
6. Florida
7. Florida State
8. Arkansas
9. Nebraska
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Clemson
13. LSU
14. South Carolina
15. Georgia
16. Alabama
17. Stanford
18. Arizona
19. Duke
20. Oklahoma State
21. Virginia Tech
22. Ole Miss
23. Liberty
24. Mississippi State
25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (27), Virginia (25), Ohio State (23), Grand Canyon (22), Florida Atlantic (19), Auburn (16), UCF (7), BYU (2), Michigan (2), Missouri (1), Northwestern (1)

D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

  1. Texas
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Tennessee
  5. Florida
  6. Oregon
  7. Florida State
  8. Arkansas
  9. Nebraska
  10. UCLA
  11. Texas A&M
  12. LSU
  13. South Carolina
  14. Alabama
  15. Clemson
  16. Duke
  17. Georgia
  18. Stanford
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Arizona
  22. Washington
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Virginia

Softball America Preseason Top 25 Rankings

  1. Texas Tech
  2. Texas 
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Tennessee
  5. Oregon
  6. Florida State
  7. Arkansas
  8. UCLA|
  9. Clemson
  10. Florida
  11. Nebraska
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Georgia
  16. South Carolina
  17. Arizona
  18. Stanford
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Duke
  21. Mississippi State
  22. Washington
  23. Virginia
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Ole Miss

