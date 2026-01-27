Mississippi State Softball Enters 2026 as Unanimous Top 25 Team
Coaches often say preseason polls don’t matter and they’re mostly right.
After all, it doesn’t matter if you start at No. 1 if at the end you’re not even ranked or playing in a championship tournament. Preseason polls do give fans and media alike a sense of who the best teams might be at the start of the season. Based on the preseason softball polls and rankings, Mississippi State deserves to be in that conversation.
The Bulldogs were ranked No. 22 in the NFCA top 25 rankings released on Tuesday, the final of the major rankings for college softball. They were also ranked No. 24 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Poll, No. 23 by D1Softball and No. 21 by Softball America.
The Bulldogs will open the season next month at the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas. State will face Baylor on Opening Day on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State's home opener is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 against Southern Miss.
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Florida
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Texas A&M
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- LSU
- Arizona
- Stanford
- Virginia Tech
- Georgia
- Liberty
- Mississippi State
- Duke
- Oklahoma State
- Ohio State
Others receiving votes: Virginia (24), Grand Canyon (23), Southeastern Louisiana (13), Florida Atlantic (7), Auburn (6), Michigan (6), Arizona State (1), North Florida (1).
ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll
T1. Texas
T1. Texas Tech
3. Oklahoma
4. Tennessee
5. Oregon
6. Florida
7. Florida State
8. Arkansas
9. Nebraska
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Clemson
13. LSU
14. South Carolina
15. Georgia
16. Alabama
17. Stanford
18. Arizona
19. Duke
20. Oklahoma State
21. Virginia Tech
22. Ole Miss
23. Liberty
24. Mississippi State
25. Washington
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (27), Virginia (25), Ohio State (23), Grand Canyon (22), Florida Atlantic (19), Auburn (16), UCF (7), BYU (2), Michigan (2), Missouri (1), Northwestern (1)
D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Florida
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- UCLA
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- South Carolina
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Duke
- Georgia
- Stanford
- Oklahoma State
- Virginia Tech
- Arizona
- Washington
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- Virginia
Softball America Preseason Top 25 Rankings
- Texas Tech
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- UCLA|
- Clemson
- Florida
- Nebraska
- LSU
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Stanford
- Oklahoma State
- Duke
- Mississippi State
- Washington
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.