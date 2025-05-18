Mississippi State softball's season ends in loss at NCAA Regional
For the second-straight season, Nijaree Canady played a direct role in ending Mississippi State’s season.
Canady was on the mound last season for Stanford when the Bulldogs were sent into the loser’s bracket of the NCAA Regional. This year with Texas Tech, Canady not only sent the Bulldogs to the loser’s bracket, but also helped end their season in Sunday’s 9-6 win.
That’s in spite of Mississippi State having the most success its ever had against Canady on Sunday. The Bulldogs recorded eight hits and six total runs (three earned runs), drew two walks and had only four strikeouts in five innings of play. Chloe Riassetto finished off the game without allowing a hit or walk in the final two innings.
The Bulldogs finish this season one day later than they did last season and with a 39-19 overall record and 13-11 in SEC play. One of their 39 wins was against Texas Tech, in the season opener, and two are the losses also came against Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 5-0 lead that gave off a feeling they’d cruise to a Sunday win. But then Mississippi State scored three runs in the third and three more in the fifth that made the score 7-6.
The Bulldogs, however, couldn’t adjust to a new Texas Tech pitcher and were held hitless and scoreless in the final two innings, while the Red Raiders scored twice in the sixth inning and go on to win 9-6.