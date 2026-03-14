Mississippi State Tops No. 1 Tennessee on Dramatic Walk-Off Homer

If you’re going to beat the unbeaten No. 1 team in the country, this is about as fun a way to do it as any.

A walk-off home run. A scoreless duel. A record-setting crowd packed shoulder to shoulder waiting for one swing to break the tension.

Mississippi State didn’t just hand Tennessee its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Bulldogs did it in the most dramatic, satisfying way possible.

Taylor Troutman had struck out twice. She looked like a hitter searching for timing against one of the best staffs in the country. Then she stepped into the box to start the bottom of the seventh and sent the place into chaos.

One pitch, one swing, one ball flying over the center-field wall, and Nusz Park turned into a celebration.

It was Mississippi State’s fourth win over a No. 1 team in program history, and the second straight year the Bulldogs have taken down the top-ranked team in Starkville.

"I love that, Taylor coming through after having two strikeouts early in the game, but the best thing Taylor does is her confidence," Bulldogs' coach Samantha Ricketts said. "I think that's really been the message after yesterday, just believing that we can compete at this level with a team like Tennessee. I think Taylor's believed that from the start and earned her opportunity to get back in there. We've mixed and matched the DPs throughout the year, and I just love the confidence from her. She started 0-2 in that count, battled back and the goal was to win each and every pitch, regardless of our outcome. That's exactly what she did. I'm just so excited for her, she's been through a lot, redshirting last year after the ACL tear, so to see how hard she's worked to get back to this point and to have that moment for her is just really special."

The home run will get the headlines, but the only reason the moment existed at all was because Peja Goold refused to let Tennessee breathe. She was sharp from the first pitch, piling up 10 strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

"Man, Alyssa and Peja, they've worked so hard," Troutman said after the game. "They've pitched so many innings, and they deserve this win against the No. 1 team that hasn't lost a game. I did that for them. I didn't do that for me. I hit a home run yesterday. That was great. I felt good. I did it for them so they could get that win."

It was her fifth shutout of the season and one of her most composed outings yet, especially considering the opponent. Tennessee came in unbeaten for a reason, and Goold made them look uncomfortable all afternoon.

The crowd played its part, too. A regular-season attendance record of 2,134 fans filled the park, and you could feel the anticipation build with every inning that stayed scoreless.

When Troutman connected, it felt like the release of two hours of held breath.

This wasn’t a fluke. Mississippi State has made a habit of responding to losses with wins, and this group has shown a knack for rising to the moment. They’ve already stacked ranked wins at a pace the program has never seen, and Saturday added another to the list.

Even in a game with almost no offense, the Bulldogs found a way to make the biggest swing belong to them.

Troutman’s walk-off was the first of the season for Mississippi State, and it came less than 24 hours after she homered in extra innings in the series opener.

Goold was dominant. The defense was sharp. The atmosphere was electric. And the No. 1 team in the country finally cracked.

There are cleaner ways to win, but there aren’t many better ones.

The series wraps up Sunday at noon, and Mississippi State heads into it knowing it already delivered the moment of the weekend.