Morning Bell: August 3rd, 2024: David Mershon Heading to the Los Angeles Angels
After a week of negotiations, David Mershon officially signed with the Los Angeles Angels. This is a gut punch for Mississippi State baseball, as the sophomore shortstop was a catalyst for the squad a year ago.
The Bulldogs had many holes to fill in the transfer portal, and they have done a decent job. However, the pieces are still in place for a contending team, especially with the news that Kentucky transfer pitcher Travis Smith also inked a deal with his team, leaving the Bulldogs without one of their top commits.
Mississippi State baseball has a high standard and a rich history, but its underperformance since hoisting the national title in 2021 has left head coach Chris Lemonis in a tough spot. This upcoming season could be viewed as a rebuilding year, but underperforming for the last three years has cost him that luxury.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
29 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Distributing the ball to all the different skill players is our biggest emphasis. We’re not a team that hands it to one guy and throws it to two. We want all five skill positions to touch the ball.”
