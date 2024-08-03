Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: August 3rd, 2024: David Mershon Heading to the Los Angeles Angels

Your daily briefing on what is going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Mississippi State infielder David Mershon (3) gets Ole Miss runner Ethan Lege (9) out at second in the bottom of the second inning during the Governor s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Tcl Ole Miss Vs Msu / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA

After a week of negotiations, David Mershon officially signed with the Los Angeles Angels. This is a gut punch for Mississippi State baseball, as the sophomore shortstop was a catalyst for the squad a year ago.

The Bulldogs had many holes to fill in the transfer portal, and they have done a decent job. However, the pieces are still in place for a contending team, especially with the news that Kentucky transfer pitcher Travis Smith also inked a deal with his team, leaving the Bulldogs without one of their top commits.

Mississippi State baseball has a high standard and a rich history, but its underperformance since hoisting the national title in 2021 has left head coach Chris Lemonis in a tough spot. This upcoming season could be viewed as a rebuilding year, but underperforming for the last three years has cost him that luxury.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

“Distributing the ball to all the different skill players is our biggest emphasis. We’re not a team that hands it to one guy and throws it to two. We want all five skill positions to touch the ball.”

