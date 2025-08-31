Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 31

Former Bulldogs continue to shine on baseball's biggest stage.

Taylor Hodges

Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season at the highest level of professional baseball:

Mississippi State Alumni in MLB

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 341 H: 92 R: 36 2B: 17 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 36 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .688
Notes: Frazier is hitting .313 (26-for-83) with five doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs during the month of August.

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 4.96 G: 18 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 65.1 K: 74 BB: 21
Notes: Ginn struck out eight and only issued one walk in a 5 1/3-inning start against the Tigers on Aug. 25.

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.

Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .221 AB: 467 H: 103 R: 55 2B: 19 3B: 2 HR: 17 RBI: 75 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .676
Notes: Lowe is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with two doubles and five RBIs over his last seven games and is currently on the paternity list.

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .284 AB: 320 H: 91 R: 33 2B: 15 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 20 OPS: .674
Notes: Mangum is batting .393 (11-for-28) with three doubles and three RBIs over his last seven games.

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.86 G: 18 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 16.2 K: 20 BB: 8
Notes: Pilkington has made four-straight shutout appearances out of the bullpen including three-consecutive perfect outings.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .269 AB: 525 H: 141 R: 85 2B: 32 3B: 3 HR: 26 RBI: 75 BB: 55 SB: 5 OPS: .831
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-5 with a double against the Tigers on Aug. 26.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 10-day injured list.

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 5-1 ERA: 3.10 G: 9 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 49.1 K: 63 BB: 12
Notes: Woodruff picked up a win after striking out eight in a 5 2/3-inning start against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 25.

*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

