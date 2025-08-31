Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 31
Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season at the highest level of professional baseball:
Mississippi State Alumni in MLB
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 341 H: 92 R: 36 2B: 17 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 36 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .688
Notes: Frazier is hitting .313 (26-for-83) with five doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs during the month of August.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 4.96 G: 18 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 65.1 K: 74 BB: 21
Notes: Ginn struck out eight and only issued one walk in a 5 1/3-inning start against the Tigers on Aug. 25.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .221 AB: 467 H: 103 R: 55 2B: 19 3B: 2 HR: 17 RBI: 75 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .676
Notes: Lowe is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with two doubles and five RBIs over his last seven games and is currently on the paternity list.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .284 AB: 320 H: 91 R: 33 2B: 15 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 20 OPS: .674
Notes: Mangum is batting .393 (11-for-28) with three doubles and three RBIs over his last seven games.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.86 G: 18 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 16.2 K: 20 BB: 8
Notes: Pilkington has made four-straight shutout appearances out of the bullpen including three-consecutive perfect outings.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .269 AB: 525 H: 141 R: 85 2B: 32 3B: 3 HR: 26 RBI: 75 BB: 55 SB: 5 OPS: .831
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-5 with a double against the Tigers on Aug. 26.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 10-day injured list.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 5-1 ERA: 3.10 G: 9 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 49.1 K: 63 BB: 12
Notes: Woodruff picked up a win after striking out eight in a 5 2/3-inning start against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 25.
*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.